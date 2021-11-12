Freeport senior Blaine Cockburn, joined by his parents, David and Terry, his grandparents and coaches Peter Wagner and Steve Shukie, signs his National Letter of Intent earlier this week to attend and play baseball at the University of Maine. Cockburn helped the Falcons win Class B South titles in 2019 and 2021 and is one of the state’s top pitchers.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Forecaster Sports
Freeport ace commits to U. Maine
-
Sports
Gruden sues NFL over publication of offensive emails
-
Nation & World
Myanmar court sentences U.S. journalist to 11 years in jail
-
College
Friday’s Maine college roundup: Bowdoin advances in NCAA volleyball tournament
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Browns RB Chubb won’t play against Patriots