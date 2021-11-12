Freeport senior Blaine Cockburn, joined by his parents, David and Terry, his grandparents and coaches Peter Wagner and Steve Shukie, signs his National Letter of Intent earlier this week to attend and play baseball at the University of Maine. Cockburn helped the Falcons win Class B South titles in 2019 and 2021 and is one of the state’s top pitchers.

