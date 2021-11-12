To the editor,

On behalf of the members of the Scarborough Fire Department I would like to thank the voters of Scarborough for their support on the referendum question authorizing the replacement of our oldest fire truck. The community has always supported our requests for safe and effective apparatus in accordance with our apparatus replacement program, and we are most appreciative for that support and your vote of confidence in our department.

B. Michael Thurlow, Fire Chief

Scarborough Fire Department

Artificial turf is harmful

To the editor,

It is a disappointment that Scarborough, which prides itself on initiating a “no pesticide” policy for parks and playgrounds, would be so short sighted to promote artificial turf. The EPA acknowledged that synthetic turf contains toxic chemicals, some of which are known to cause cancer. Multiple studies have revealed many hazardous chemicals, including benzopyrene and zinc, often exceeding established limits. Toxic fluorinated chemicals known as PFAS, PAH as well has lead have been identified in recent studies. In addition, partial organic substances transfer to air and water runoff. Given the multiple studies investigating this material suggesting harmful health hazards it appears before the town invests large sums of money replacing the existing turf careful investigation regarding this material be carried out.

Marilyn Fraktman, RN, M.S.ED

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: