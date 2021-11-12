Maurice “Moe” Ouellette 1948 – 2021 ORRS ISLAND – Maurice “Moe” Ouellette, of Orrs Island, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2021 while visiting family in North Carolina. Moe was born on Dec. 30, 1948 to Edgar and Methyl Ouellette. He was the oldest son of seven siblings that grew up in Bowdoin and Brunswick and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1967. After high school, Moe enlisted and served in the US Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1972. At this time he went to work with his father at Goodwin’s Chevrolet. He became service manager at Cressey-Giberson Buick Pontiac after gaining some experience at Goodwin’s. During this time he married Joan King in 1982. They built a home in Harpswell where they raised their children Justin, Matthew, TJ, Charles and Jaclyn Stewart. Moe returned to work at Goodwins until he retired in 2018. Keeping up the Ouellette tradition of automotive collection, Moe enjoyed owning his two ’60s Corvettes and his 1970 Mustang. More than cars, Moe enjoyed following his sons and grandsons in all of their sporting pursuits. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Donna Trowbridge. He leaves behind his three sons, Justin and wife Kendele of Topsham. Matthew and wife Derly of Charlotte, N.C., TJ of Orrs Island, Chuck Stewart of Silver Spring, Md., Jaclyn Stewart-Young and husband David of Rockville, Md. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Jacoby and Damon Ouelllette (Justin), Luke Ouellette (Matthew) Bella, Brayden, Zoe Young, Autumn Stewart (Jaclyn); and beloved ex-wife Joan King Ouellette. He is also survived by his siblings, Roger of Elliottsville, Michel and wife Joan of Harpswell, Richard and wife Traci of Dresden, Lucille and husband Ray of North Carolina and Maria of Litchfield; along with many nieces and nephews. Moe’s Celebration of Life will be held at Cook’s Lobster & Ale House Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

