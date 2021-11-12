Suzanne L. Hubbard 1948 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Suzanne L. Hubbard, born May 18, 1948 in Lewiston, the only child of Wilfred and Carmen (Dionne) Cote, passed away peacefully at MidCoast Hospital Nov. 3, 2021. She graduated Edward Little High School in 1966. She grew up in the L/A area but spent most of her adult life in Brunswick/Topsham where she worked in the banking industry while raising her daughters. Oct. 19, 1979 she married her best friend and love of her life, David. Together they built a life based on family first, ALWAYS. Throughout their 41 years of marriage they enjoyed country line dancing, camping, motorcycle riding, attending their grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with family. One could not be found without the other, especially after retiring. Together they shared in the joys and challenges that life brought with the mantra BELIEVE. She was incredibly proud of her family, whom survive her, including two daughters, Diana (Frank) Rolfe – oldest and most loving, Kimberly (Robert) Bernier – youngest and most loving. She is also survived by some of the greatest joys in her life, grandchildren Courtney Eck, Scott (Shelby) Eck, Haley Eck, and Tyler Bernier. Of course that joy was matched by the joy for their great-grandchildren, Connor Bolton, Ryleigh Bolton, Nora Eck, and Mallory Eck. Our parents taught us, and lived by the values, unconditional love and acceptance. Values we hope we have instilled in our children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her “sister” Sharon Axtell of Arizona, She was predeceased by her parents; as well as her husband and best friend David. We would like to extend a special thanks to her “neighborhood watch” Evelyn, Jim and Michelle, Steve/Molly/Char/Sully/furbaby Rosie, AJ and Dolly, Joe and Donna for providing our mother with support, love, and comfort during the last 15 months. You all have no idea how fortunate she felt to have had all of you in her life. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at the West Bath Fire Department Hall, 192 State Road, West Bath. A private family interment will be held in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: MidCoast Parkview Health Capital Campaign (Cancer Care) 123 Medical Center Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or online at http://www.midcoasthealth.com/giving

