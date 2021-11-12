NORTH BERWICK – Windsor James Patstone, Sr., 80, of North Berwick, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Anyone who knew Windsor knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Windsor was born Oct. 15, 1941 to William and Myrtle (Dunn) Patstone in Middleborough, Mass., one of 16 children. After graduating from York High School in York, Maine, class of 1959, he went on to study as an electrician apprentice under his father, earning his license as a Master Electrician working alongside both his father and his brother William, Jr., as “W. J. Patstone & Sons Electrical Contractors”. At the time, he was the youngest licensed electrician in the state of Maine. While working with his father and brother, he wired many local landmarks including the Stageneck Inn, Nubble Light, and the old ski lodge at the top of Mt. Agamenticus. Later, he worked for Kidder Press and Moore Business Forms both in Dover, NH; then retired after many years from Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick. His family fondly remembers the significant monetary award that he had received following a valuable new work process recommendation while employed there. In 1962, he met Nancy Meserve and they were married in 1963 and raised their three children in North Berwick.Windsor, a faith filled Christian and active member of the First Baptist Church in North Berwick, was honest, humble, and kind. He was determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his wife and three children and spent many summers camping in the New England area during their younger years. Windsor was always passionately mechanical in many areas. A talented carpenter, he built the family home in North Berwick with the help of many dear friends, family, and neighbors. At Christmas time, he would make handcrafted gifts which were enthusiastically received by his grandchildren. Windsor had a number of interesting hobbies. Enthusiastic about CB radio, he connected with many like-minded radio friends in the Southern Maine area and others – even abroad – when conditions were right. He was also an avid coin collector which he loved to show to his grandchildren. In his younger years, he enjoyed planting a very large vegetable garden in his backyard and sharing his crops with family and friends. Following retirement, Windsor and Nancy spent many summers at their summer home on West Pond in Parsonsfield, Maine where you could see them on their pontoon boat bringing all of their grandchildren tubing and fishing. Winters were spent at their winter home in Zephyrhills, FL while enjoying the great sunshine state and tending to his orange and grapefruit trees in the backyard. Windsor was predeceased by his mother and father, brothers Donald and Terrence, and sisters Shirley, Norma, Audrey, and Faith. He is survived by his wife Nancy; a son Windsor James, Jr., and his wife Cheryl, a daughter Teresa and her husband David, a son Scott and his wife Pam; his brothers Paul, William Jr., Daniel, Frank and sisters Patricia, Nancy, Linda and Meredith. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Nov; 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Graveside services in the Spring at Hillside Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

Those who wish may contribute to the Pinnacle Health Activities Fund, 47 Elm St., No. Berwick, ME 03906.

