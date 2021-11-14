PORTLAND – Anita Isgro, 76, of Portland died Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Salzburg, Austria Jan. 18, 1945, the daughter of Johan and Sophie (Heine) Renzl. She grew up and was educated in Austria and met her future husband, Walter Isgro, while he was serving in the U.S. Army in Europe. Walter and Anita moved to the United States in 1966 and she began working in banking. She was a loan officer and, later, a bank manager.

When she wasn’t working, Anita enjoyed sewing, home décor, literature, cooking and had a passion for the preservation of her Austrian culture. She loved dogs and was involved in rescuing greyhounds, becoming known as “The dog lady of Portland”

Anita was predeceased by her husband, Walter Isgro; and her brother, Karl Erschwender.

She is survived by her daughter, Nicola Isgro and her husband Nightshade Wolfstone-Francis of Portland; her granddaughter, Emily Macnichol; and extended family members Anthony Isgro of Holliston, Mass., Travis Isgro of Copenhagen, Denmark, Antonia and Cleo Isgro.

A celebration of life will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland on Tuesday Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

To view Anita’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

﻿

Guest Book