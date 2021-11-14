YARMOUTH – Jane Louise Burnham, 90, of Freeport, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021 after a long illness.

She was born in Freeport the daughter of Leonard and Marion (Goldrup) Allen and lived her whole life on the Desert Road at Sandy Ridge Farm. She worked for Eastland Shoe and L.L.Bean. She spent many years as a 4-H Volunteer Leader in Cumberland County.

Upon her retirement she spent time camping with her husband of 57 years, gardening, and visiting yard sales.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, Red Burnham; her daughter, Marcia Meador; her four brothers, Leonard “Junior” Allen, Henry Allen, Edward Allen, and Nathan Allen, along with two sisters, Winifred Maier and Mabel Harrison.

She is survived by her children Diana and her husband Bob Sommers of Jefferson, Charles S. Burnham and Sue Rock of Freeport, son-in-law, Mark Meador of Lanexa, Va., Carol Burnham and Dee Dumais of Auburn, Stanwood and Michelle Burnham of Ocala. Fla., David Burnham of Lewiston, and Joseph and Annette Burnham of Sanford; her grandchildren Samantha Sommers and Scott Peach, Megan and Carle Facciolo, Christopher Burnham, Matthew Meador, Heather Hagar, Jared Lavers, Ashley Burnham, Joshua Burnham, Jared Burnham, Joseph Burnham; and four great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday Nov. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Carolyn Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot at Webster Cemetery, Freeport.

For further information, and to send a tribute in Jane’s memory please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions may be

made in Jane’s memory to:

Midcoast Humane Society

190 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

