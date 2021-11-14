WESTBROOK – Miguel Angel Torres III, a.k.a. “Mike” “Mikey” “Miguel” “King Cuban”, passed away on Nov. 11, 2021.

Miguel was loved by many for his smile and laughter that he shared with all.

He is survived by his mother, L. Anna Rutherford; sisters Sasha Phillips and Abbey Record; son, Miguel A. Torres IV; niece, Maya Phillips; wife Becky Torres; and stepchildren.

Predeceased by his grandparents Floyd “Red” Rutherford and Beverly Rutherford.

He was an amazing baseball player when he was young and never grew out of his love for the game as he got older.

Everyone knows he had love for motorcycles. The ones who really knew him knew he loved a good card game of skip-bo or Uno. There has never been a dog he hasn’t loved and wanted to bring home.

“You could melt down one million people and not one of them would be like you” Love, Bill and Joanne.

Love the Black and Blue Frontline Crew.

Our unique one in a million! Son, Grandson, Brother, Nephew, Cousin, Father, Husband, Uncle, Stepdad, Friend and Soldier.

He has left us way too soon.

Peace, comfort and rest for you now.

Your light shines bright and will never fade.

You are in our minds and hearts forever.

“A coward dies a thousand deaths. A soldier dies but once.” Tupac.

Visiting hours will be 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

