LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – John, 77, passed away May 17, 2021 after a battle with cancer. John was born in Bangor on August 6, 1943 to John Williams Foster Wallace Sr. and Winnifred Bean Wallace. The family would move to Gray and grow to include John’s three younger sisters.

John attended Pennell Institute where he was a two-time state champion in basketball. He then attended University of Maine Gorham for college.

John married Linda Flint in June 1965, and they had two daughters. John worked for Shaw’s Supermarkets for 25 years, as a manager and later a buyer, and moved to Exeter, N.H. during that time. Later, he and Linda owned the Carriage Lantern gift store in South Portland. John also worked for Irving Oil and Sure Winner Foods.

John and Linda moved to Lawrenceville, Ga. in 2005 where he enjoyed gardening, visiting Disney World, collecting all things Mickey Mouse, watching sports, and playing the card game “Oh, Hell!” with his family.

He is survived by his wife Linda F. Wallace; his daughter, Jennifer Herrod and her husband Dave Herrod, his daughter, Joelle Wallace; his grandchildren Alyssa Lesczcynski, Jessica Herrod, and David Herrod; his great-granddaughter, Maya Lesczcynski; and his sisters Linda Storey, Judy Stocks, and Deborah Poulin, all of Maine; and many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

