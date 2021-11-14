NAPLES – Ronald Bruce Googins died unexpectedly on Oct. 28, 2021 at Maine Medical Center. His wife, Marilyn, was at his side. Ron was born in Portland on August 21, 1948 to Edgar Googins Sr and Louise Beeler Googins.

He graduated from Portland High School where he served as co-Captain of the football team and earned the title of first in State for track. He continued his education at Andover College in Boston.

Ron worked for Maine Central Railroad which later became Springfield Terminal Railroad as a brakeman, conductor and General Yard Master for many years. He was retired.

In his spare time, Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed fly fishing, bow hunting, scuba diving and hiking.

He enjoyed his daily workout routines and gourmet cooking with Marilyn.

After they married in 1989, they lived in Gorham. They moved to El Pond in Sanford in 1994 and then to Port Charlotte in Florida in 2006.

While in Florida they made many lifelong friendships and participated in many community events. They particularly enjoyed volunteering for the Boca Grande Florida Sea Turtle Association. They returned to Maine in 2018.

Ron loved spending time with his family and his grandchildren lovingly referred to him as “Captain”.

Ron was an outgoing, fun loving, a sometimes opinionated and colorful person, who will be missed by many.

Ron was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers, Edgar Jr. and Robert (Glenn) Googins and is survived by his brother, David Googins.

Ron is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marilyn Cordeau O’Donnell Googins of Naples; a daughter, Naomi Debiasio of Scarborough, two sons, Keith of Scarborough and Mark of Cape Elizabeth, a stepson, Scott O’Donnell of Naples; and seven grandchildren.

At the family’s request, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, 172 State St. To view Ron’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

