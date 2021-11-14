NASHVILLE, Tenn. – John Wallace Whiteman died peacefully on Nov. 5, 2021, following a valiant battle against multiple myeloma. He was born July 30, 1951.

Born in Nashville, Tenn., John graduated from Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tenn. and received a bachelor’s degree from Birmingham Southern College in Birmingham, Ala., where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. His successful professional career in IT took him to Maine where he lived until his retirement in the early 2000s, when he returned to Nashville, Tenn. John’s “joie de vivre” often began with meeting like-minded golfing friends at one of their many favorite golf courses (weather permitting); otherwise, meeting friends for lunch at one of their “food stops.”

Some of John’s favorite life experiences included vacations at beautiful Les Cheneaux, Mich. and Perdido Beach, Fla. where boats and beaches provided idyllic amounts of sun, boating, swimming, and many happy moments spent with his amazing wife and true love, Jan, family and friends. John believed that life is a splendid gift with prayer as one of its treasured presents, and that everything comes at its appointed moments.

John was preceded in death by his father, John McFerrin Anderson Whiteman; and his son-in-law, Neal Latham.

He is survived by his wife, Janice DePriest LaRue Whiteman; son, John McFerrin Whiteman II of East Waterboro; mother, Marilyn Wallace Whiteman Fels; brothers McFerrin Anderson Whiteman (Jeanne) of Cody, Wyo., Charles Bartlett Whiteman of Nashville, Tenn.; favorite cousin, Maclin Davis Whiteman of Philadelphia, Pa.; two stepchildren, John LaRue of Houston, Texas, Sherri LaRue-Latham of Nashville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Brittany LaRue of Carthage, Tenn., Luke LaRue of Houston, Texas, Zoe and Zera LaRue-Latham of Nashville, Tenn.; and one great-grandchild.

The family extends its deepest appreciation to Dr. Jesus Berdeja and his marvelous team at Tristar Centennial Hospital and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center for providing excellent care and encouragement throughout John’s illness.

A memorial service will be held at St. James the Less, 411 Due West Avenue, Madison, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 20 with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations

can be made to the:

American Cancer Society,

St. James the Less

Episcopal Church

Madison, Tenn., or to

a charity of your choice

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous