With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen at this time of year in more than a decade.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-22:
TUESDAY 11/16
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant St./Route 25, Westbrook
noon to 5:30 p.m., Saint Martha’s Church, 34 Portland Road, Kennebunk
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough
WEDNESDAY 11/17
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St., Freeport
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Route 302, Windham
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St., Bath
THURSDAY 11/18
1 to 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery
1 to 6 p.m., Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Drive, Winslow
FRIDAY 11/19
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Maine Medical Center, 995 Congress St., Portland
noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth
1 to 6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham
SATURDAY 11/20
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St., Brunswick
MONDAY 11/22
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Old Orchard Beach Town Hall, 1 Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St., Brunswick
11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Parish Church, 893 Main St., Sanford
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
