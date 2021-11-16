With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen at this time of year in more than a decade.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-22:

TUESDAY 11/16

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant St./Route 25, Westbrook

noon to 5:30 p.m., Saint Martha’s Church, 34 Portland Road, Kennebunk

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough

WEDNESDAY 11/17

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St., Freeport

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Route 302, Windham

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St., Bath

THURSDAY 11/18

1 to 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery

1 to 6 p.m., Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Drive, Winslow

FRIDAY 11/19

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Maine Medical Center, 995 Congress St., Portland

noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth

1 to 6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham

SATURDAY 11/20

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St., Brunswick

MONDAY 11/22

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Old Orchard Beach Town Hall, 1 Portland Ave., Old Orchard Beach

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St., Brunswick

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., North Parish Church, 893 Main St., Sanford

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

