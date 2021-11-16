PORTLAND

Five MaineHealth hospitals received the highest safety score

Franklin Memorial Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital, Pen Bay Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care have each received a fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A for the second year in running, recognizing them with the highest hospital safety grade that Leapfrog offers.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent safety and quality evaluator, assigns A through F grades to general hospitals across the country every six months based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“These past two years have been incredibly challenging for our care teams, but their commitment to high-quality, safe, patient-centered care has never wavered,” said Andy Mueller, M.D., MaineHealth chief executive officer. “It is gratifying to see this dedication reflected in these independent safety scores.”

The safety grading system bases ratings on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients and is peer-reviewed and free for the public to access. Nationwide, 32 percent of the more than 2,900 hospitals given a safety score received an A this fall.

For more details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

PORTLAND

Maine Memory Network named one of the 75 Best State Websites for Genealogy

Family Tree Magazine, a genealogy periodical published by Yankee Publishing, recently announced that Maine Memory Network is among the 75 Best State Websites for Genealogy in its revised list for 2021, featuring the best state-based resources for family historians to research their family tree.

Maine Memory Network (mainememory.net) is the state’s online digital history platform, created and led by the Maine Historical Society (MHS) and featuring material contributed by more than 280 partner institutions from around the state. Launched in 2001, the network provides public access to 70,000-plus historic images, hundreds of online exhibits, stories contributed by Maine people, and many more resources for exploring Maine history.

This year’s list pays special attention to historic events that took place in each state, as well as a sidebar with tips for getting the most out of these online resources. Websites are organized alphabetically for easy browsing, punctuated in the print version with photos of significant events in U.S. history. Visitors can access the 2021 list – which includes all 50 U.S. states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico – at familytreemagazine.com/best-state-genealogy-websites.

The list will appear in the November/December 2021 issue of Family Tree Magazine.

BRIDGTON/LAKES REGION

Local applicant awarded fellowship to study at peace center

Each year, Rotary International awards up to 50 fully-funded fellowships for dedicated leaders from around the world to study at one of its seven peace centers. This year the candidate Cassandra Varanka, sponsored by Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Club, was one of the 50 winners.

Chosen from some 600 applicants, Varanka will study at the University of Queensland’s Rotary Centre for International Studies in Peace and Conflict Resolution in Australia starting in early 2023. The centre offers a tailored master’s degree in international studies, aimed at potential world and community leaders.

The 18-month fellowship, worth more than $75,000, will fully fund tuition and fees, room and board, round-trip transportation, and all internship and applied field study expenses.

Varanka has had extensive policy experience in nuclear disarmament as a congressional aide, and in leadership positions at Foreign Policy for America and Women’s Actions for New Directions.

For more details, go to rotary.org/en/our-programs/peace-fellowships.

NORWAY

Golf tournament raises $14,000 for cancer resource center

The Norway Country Club Ladies Association raised more than $14,000 during their Eighth Annual Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament and benefiting the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. Many area businesses and individuals sponsored the golf tournament with cash donations or donated items to their silent auction and ticket raffle table.

All of the money donated from this annual event goes back into the communities the association serves, providing support and resources to individuals affected by cancer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: