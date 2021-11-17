Maine Civil Rights Team Project celebrates 25th anniversary

Students from Cumberland, Falmouth and Yarmouth celebrated when the Maine Civil Rights Team Project marked its 25th anniversary by holding a Day of Welcome in conjunction with other schools across the state Nov. 5.

The Maine attorney general’s office administers the Civil Rights Team Project, a school-based preventative program established in 1996 to increase the safety of the state’s students by reducing bias-motivated behaviors and harassment.

Greely Middle School students from Cumberland and North Yarmouth created video to be shared with the school, hosting the Welcoming Library from I’m Your Neighbor. Administrators recorded readings of welcoming books to be shared, community members (including government officials, faith leaders, police and fire departments) were at the SAD 51 school to welcome students

At Falmouth High School, a Day of Welcome Poster Challenge & Chat was held. Students fashioned welcoming posters and discussed topics that included whether they felt their school’s curriculum represented a variety of identities (race, religion, sexual orientation, etc.) and what it is doing well in terms of welcoming all identities.

Yarmouth High School students created a banner and Day of Welcome pins members distributed, along with a poster contest.

“We believe that our Civil Rights Teams are more important than ever, and that it is strongly in the public’s interest for area students and parents to see the work they do and hear their message,” said Marc Malon, press liaison at the office of the Maine attorney general.

Anyone interested in starting a civil rights team in their school should visit the Civil Rights Team Project at maine.gov/ag/civil_rights.