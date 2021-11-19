NORRIDGEWOCK — Police are looking for a missing 37-year-old man last seen Thursday around 4 p.m. leaving a home on Waterville Road.
Graham Lacher was described in a news release issued Friday by Maine State Police as a white male, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Lacher was wearing gray pants with a green shirt, dark-colored jacket and an orange hat. He has long hair and wears glasses.
He was last seen heading into the woods with a flashlight and possibly a baseball bat. Lacher has a mental health disorder that includes symptoms of schizophrenia, police said.
Anyone with information on Lacher’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Somerset County Deputy Michael Lyman at 207-474-9591.
