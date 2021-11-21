Welcome to the estate at Meeting House Farms. Never before has a property on Yarmouth’s main-land offered such a harmonious blend of privacy, luxury, and sense of place. The centerpiece of a historic saltwater farm, this 14+ acre oceanfront parcel has been stunningly reimagined by premier local designer Nicola Manganello and her team at Nicola’s Home.

Four brand new structures on the property include a charming country 1,500± square foot carriage house, a two story entertaining barn, and a main house of over 5,561± square feet with its gunite pool, pool house, and outdoor kitchen. The main house is dripping with progressive design elements, borrowing from the past to create a home that is both familiar yet groundbreaking. With the highest end appliances, fixtures, and systems, no detail has been overlooked.

The lot encompasses a gently rolling peninsula stretching towards Casco Bay. Facing due south, with visibility all the way to Portland’s Eastern Promenade, the property witnesses breathtaking sunsets year-round; and the changing of the tides, seasons, and wildlife along the shores of Broad Cove. Fantastically private, this property feels a world apart but is just around the corner from Yarmouth Village and a short drive to Portland and Boston. This truly is a “one of one” estate in all of Southern Maine.

51 Meetinghouse Farms Rd. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

