Four brand new structures on the historic saltwater farm include a 5,500± SF, five-bedroom main house, 1,500± SF carriage house, and two-story entertaining barn
Year-round sunsets: Property faces due south, with visibility all the way to Portland’s Eastern Promenade
Highlights include pool house and outdoor kitchen, butler’s pantry with sink, expansive back deck, fireplaces in main house and barn
Impeccable design, construction, finishes, fixtures, systems throughout, truly a ‘one of one’ southern Maine property
Welcome to the estate at Meeting House Farms. Never before has a property on Yarmouth’s main-land offered such a harmonious blend of privacy, luxury, and sense of place. The centerpiece of a historic saltwater farm, this 14+ acre oceanfront parcel has been stunningly reimagined by premier local designer Nicola Manganello and her team at Nicola’s Home.
Four brand new structures on the property include a charming country 1,500± square foot carriage house, a two story entertaining barn, and a main house of over 5,561± square feet with its gunite pool, pool house, and outdoor kitchen. The main house is dripping with progressive design elements, borrowing from the past to create a home that is both familiar yet groundbreaking. With the highest end appliances, fixtures, and systems, no detail has been overlooked.
The lot encompasses a gently rolling peninsula stretching towards Casco Bay. Facing due south, with visibility all the way to Portland’s Eastern Promenade, the property witnesses breathtaking sunsets year-round; and the changing of the tides, seasons, and wildlife along the shores of Broad Cove. Fantastically private, this property feels a world apart but is just around the corner from Yarmouth Village and a short drive to Portland and Boston. This truly is a “one of one” estate in all of Southern Maine.
51 Meetinghouse Farms Rd. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].
