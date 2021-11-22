LYMAN – Douglas J. Spencer, 86, passed away on Nov. 18, 2021.
A graveside service with U.S. Navy Honors will be held on Saturday Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Goodwins Mills Village Cemetery in Lyman.
The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website www.mainefuneral.com.
