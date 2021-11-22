Continuum Arts Collective, a nonprofit arts organization in North Berwick, has raised nearly $10,000 to provide at least 100 students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Maine and New Hampshire with art kits, musical instruments and lessons as part of its inaugural Giving Tree campaign.

Continuum assists student-artists and musicians from working-class families by providing art supplies, instruments and inspiration to help them flourish.

Families with students who are interested in art or music may apply online at continuumarts.org/apply. The Giving Tree is available to all working-class families, and Continuum does not require financial information in its application. The deadline to apply is Dec. 3.

Martin England, a musician who co-founded the organization with his wife, said the Giving Tree campaign grew out of previous efforts to help kids in the community. It will become an annual event, he said.

“Before we started (Continuum Arts Collective), my wife and I used to do annual toy drives in our community, by playing shows at bars and having folks donate unwrapped presents. And while I still think that’s a great cause, I feel supporting student artists and musicians is more sustainable,” he said. “These kids, whether or not they continue to play music and create art into their adulthood, will benefit more through the power of creating something tangible or maybe writing a song for the first time in their lives. The power of art and music is un-ignorable. Continuum Arts Collective supports students year-round, but there’s also something special about helping working-class families and their student artists and musicians during the holidays that feels a little more special.”

All items will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Continuum Arts Collective, 76 Lower Main St., North Berwick. There will be holiday music and refreshments. People can donate at continuumarts.org/donate, with suggested donations of music lessons for $25, art kits for $50 and musical instruments for $100.

For details, contact Martin England at [email protected] or call 207-251-9196.

