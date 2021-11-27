SACO – Loretta “Retta” Alice Bouchard Nichols passed away on Nov. 23, 2021 at Seal Rock Healthcare after more than a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Up until very recently, she was cared for by her husband of 61 years, Paul Nichols, in their long-time home in Saco.

Born in Saco on Nov. 15, 1935 to Nicholas and Grace Johnson Bouchard, Retta attended Saco Schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1953.

Married on Nov. 11, 1960 in Saco, Loretta and Paul raised three children, Jerry Lauzon, Paula Nichols Brown, Gracie Nichols Brown (deceased) and granddaughter, Amanda Vadnais. Other grandchildren are Christopher Lucero, Andrew Lucero, Mary Fulkerson, Maggie Matheson, Justin McNeilly (deceased) and three great-grandchildren.

Loretta has one brother, John Bouchard and his wife Donna of Old Orchard Beach and their children, Joshua, Katie and Emily.

Retta worked at the former Butler’s Department Store on Main Street in Biddeford and then for over 30 years at AVX as an executive assistant. During her time there, Retta started The Military Care Packages for our Vietnam Troops. She was also active with the United Way and the American Red Cross.

After retirement, Retta and Paul traveled by motor home to visit their children in Arizona and around the country.

When Retta wasn’t working or volunteering, she loved to play the piano, attend Thornton Academy football games and loved hosting family parties. Christmas was Retta’s favorite holiday as nothing was spared for all of the children. She loved each and every child unconditionally from her soul; they were her life.

We’ve lost a wife, mom, sister, grandmother, family member and friend, but heaven has gained an angel. We are all going to miss you, we will always love you.

Visiting hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will be private. To view Retta’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association,

The American Cancer Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Thank you.

