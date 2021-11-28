SCARBOROUGH – Bruce W. Glidden, 53, of Ash Swamp Road died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 while hunting in Palermo.

Bruce was born in Waterville on June 29, 1968, the son of Malcolm Bruce Glidden and the late Patsy Lee (Bumps) Glidden. He graduated from Erskine Academy in the class of 1986, then enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1986 to 1991.

On May 24, 1997, Bruce married his one true love, Amy Johnson at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Portland. The life they shared was full of laughter, adventure, commitment, and genuineness. His children, Mahlon and Sophie, shared a deep connection with their father, and inherited his resolve, humor, appreciation for nature, and work ethic. He was incredibly proud of them and looked forward to having so many more wonderful times together.

Starting at 13, Bruce worked summers at his dad’s business, G&E Roofing. After his stint in the navy, he labored for a short time at Avian Farms in Winslow and in 1993 moved to southern Maine to again work for his dad at his new company, Glidden Roofing Corporation. In 2007 Bruce became a co-owner with his life-long friend and stepbrother, Bill Cashman. The Scarborough Economic Development Corporation honored Glidden Roofing Corporation as Outstanding Legacy Business in 2019.

Bruce loved anything to do with the outdoors – hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, boating, snow skiing, and camping. He would often be found in his garage working on his Boston Whaler or tinkering on one of his many projects. He enjoyed reading, watching his children compete in the sports they loved, and any race on wheels.

His family described him as a man of strength, courage, and loyalty. He was tough as nails but also a huggable softy. Many saw him as a mentor – humbly sharing his pearls of wisdom while quietly leading by example. Anyone who was lucky enough to spend time with Bruce left the experience feeling seen and heard.

Bruce was predeceased by a sister, Libby Ann Glidden.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Glidden of Scarborough; a son, Mahlon Glidden of Scarborough, a daughter, Sophie Glidden of Scarborough; sisters Betsy Glidden of Westbrook, Buffy Whitaker of Scarborough, stepsisters Angela and her husband Jeff Plummer of Palermo, Elizabeth Cashman of Florida, stepbrothers William Cashman of Old Orchard Beach, Joseph and his wife Natalie Pilsbury of Westbrook, and Scott Pilsbury of South China; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Bruce’s life will be held on Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. All friends, family, and business associates are welcome to a celebration of Bruce’s life on Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dune Grass Country Club in Old Orchard Beach. To view Bruce’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give), Scarborough Travel Basketball or Scarborough Youth Football Programs.

