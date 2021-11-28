CAPE ELIZABETH – Richard A. Hamlin, 91, passed with grace on Nov. 14, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough. He was comforted by his loving family and compassionate hospice staff. He had received care previously from devoted staff at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence, Portland.

Richard was born on June 26, 1930 in Greenville, the beloved son of the late Ruth M. Duty Anderson and Willis E. Hamlin. Childhood in the Moosehead Lake region was an adventure shared with lifetime friend Loren H. Ritchie. He graduated from Greenville High School, 1948 and clerked for Great Northern Paper Co. before enlisting in the U.S. Army, 1952. Honorable service in the Korean War culminated with medals awarded for National Defense Service, Good Conduct and Expert for Firing M1 and Carbine. He was a proud veteran, honored to serve.

He graduated from Ricker College, 1952 and the University of Maine Law School, 1958 acknowledging a passion for education and interest in teaching history and government. He pursued a master’s degree in Education, awarded by the University of Maine, 1971.

He taught American History and Government at Falmouth High School, 1960-1967, coached basketball and instructed driver education. Richard’s commitment to education was far reaching. He was a highly respected adult education instructor for over 30 years, retiring in his late 70s. His courses in U.S. History and Government, Economics, Business and Real Estate Practice were offered at Andover and Husson Colleges, the University of Southern Maine, and throughout the Maine Community College System.

Richard was called to public service in Maine by friend, and newly elected Governor, Kenneth M. Curtis and appointed to diverse administrative positions, 1967-1974. He chaired the Maine Dept. of Commerce and Industries Five-Star Community Betterment Program, was executive director of the Maine Highway Safety Committee and led the Maine Department of Manpower Affairs.

Community service was important to Richard. Elected to the Falmouth Town Council, 1974-1976, he chaired the finance committee and was representative to the Greater Portland Council of Governments. He entered the real estate profession and enjoyed working close to home and community.

The true richness and joy of life for Richard was family. In 1957 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth. Together “Dick and Liz” raised four children and were active at Woodford’s Congregational Church, Portland. They celebrated 55 years of devoted life together. Gifted with a keen mind and great sense of humor, Richard’s family and close circle of friends were beneficiaries of his wit, wisdom and thoughtful guidance. Special memories of family included vacations in northern Maine, Arizona and Hawaii.

An avid reader, Richard chose biographies and books about history with special interest in WWII. He enjoyed old movies, musicals, westerns, those with a Maine connection. He was athletic and followed New England sports closely. His daily newspaper was always within reach. He followed current events and appreciated good conversation through the twilight of his life.

Those acquainted with him often echoed the thoughts of those who knew him well. He was genuine, a hardworking man of quiet strength, integrity, and honesty. He gave selflessly to family, friends, neighbors, and work associates. His children and grandchildren are honored to call him “Dad” and “Papa.” Beloved Always.

Richard is survived by his four children, Donna E. Whelan of Hampton, N.H., husband Michael and children Alisha and Thomas; Diane E. Hamlin of Cape Elizabeth, David W. Hamlin of Portland; Debra P. Dyer of S. Portland and children Zachary and Emily; and sister-in-law, Virginia A. Blackwood of Cape Elizabeth.

Along with his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth J. Sarando Hamlin; son-in-law, Thomas M. Dyer of South Portland; stepfather, Maurice D. Anderson of Oxbow; and stepbrother, Ronald Anderson of Honolulu.

A private committal service at The Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth, will be planned Spring of 2022.

Donations may be made in memory of

Richard A. Hamlin to:

Maine Community Foundation

245 Main St.

Ellsworth, ME 04605

For: Greenville Learning Opportunities Endowment (GLOE)

Donations may be made in memory of Richard A. and Elizabeth J. Hamlin to:

Susan L. Curtis

Foundation

1321 Washington Ave.

Suite 104

Portland, ME 04103

https://www.susancurtis.org/donate

Guest Book