WESTBROOK – Mary Louise Barton, 90, passed away after a long illness (of natural cause), with grace, at her home in Westbrook, on Nov. 24, 2021, with family and her caregiver by her side.

She was born on August 1, 1931 in Westbrook. She was the daughter of Leverett and Louise (Watson) Reece, and sister to predeceased, Robert Reece. Mary’s mother passed away when she was very young and she was raised by her father and maternal grandfather, George W. Watson.

Mary was a graduate of Westbrook High School, the class of 1950. She was co-owner of Reece’s Variety and Barton’s Flowers. She loved her class reunions and particularly loved planning them. Mary was an active member of the Past Rainbow Advisors, Eastern Star, Westbrook Women’s Club, and the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church for 50 years. She was an avid bridge player in several groups, a member of the Women’s Literary Club, former board member of Seventy-Five State Street, and a member of the Woodford’s Club.

Mary her husband loved to travel to FTD floral conventions and enjoyed going on cruises with family and friends. She loved being at Sebago Lake at their camp on Harmons Beach. She welcomed everyone to come and enjoy it as much as she did, from June through October for over 50 years, including this year.

She married her surviving husband, Enoch William Barton on July 11, 1953. They were happily married for 68 years. She was the loving mother of Winston, Stephen, and Shirley and their wife and partners, Carmela, Liz, and Bob respectively. Mary was a beloved grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Vanessa, Maria, Jason, Isabelle, Dana, Stephen, Ryan, Spencer, and their spouses and partners. She was proud to have lived to be a great-grandmother of six and one on the way.

Her family would like to thank the Individual Care of Maine for their wonderful care of Mary during the last year and a half.

Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee at 35 Church St. in Westbrook. Services will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church on Main Street. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Mary’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous