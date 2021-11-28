PORTLAND – Joan F. Stackhouse, 89, formerly of Francis Street in Portland, passed on Nov. 24, 2021. She was born in Portland, a daughter of John and Pauline (Cragin) Martin.

She enjoyed skiing at Sunday River, boating with her husband in Casco Bay and camping with her family.

She was predeceased by a son, John.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Arthur P. Stackhouse Sr. of Portland; sons Arthur Jr. and Thomas, daughter, Kathleen; sister, Kathleen Scribner. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren.

A private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

