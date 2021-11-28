SCARBOROUGH – Jean Mary Frewin, of Scarborough, went home to be with her loving Lord and Savior on Nov. 19, 2021 at the age of 84.

Jean had an incredible zest for life with a magnetic smile and personality that could light up any room she walked into. She always made you feel like the most important person when talking with her. She lovingly listened to every conversation detail, and when she met up with you again, she would always bring up past conversations with you. Jean always went out of her way to bring joy into people’s lives.

Jean was a woman with endless energy, discipline in every detail of her life, and one to never leave her home without being impeccably dressed along with makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

Jean’s day to day life consisted of endless adventures of joy. She was enthralled with working out five days a week at Foley’s Fitness in Scarborough. She considered her Foley’s Fitness friends to be like her second family. Jean loved her “Holy Donut” store in Scarborough. She could be found there often fellowshipping with friends and family or simply picking up donut orders to share with a friend. Jean loved entertaining her “Sisters in Christ” girlfriends once a month in her home. As the quintessential hostess, she found great joy in serving others via her culinary creations.

Jean was always up for any adventure with her daughter, Mary, be it traveling to Hawaii and Florida, or simply day tripping in Maine. She cherished her visits with granddaughter, Lyndy Jean Gerard, and great-granddaughter, Emberly Jean Gerard.

Jean’s church family at Second Parish Presbyterian brought her immeasurable joy. Pastor Danny and her church brothers and sisters in Christ were a huge part of Mom’s life. She loved her Sunday worship services and spent her life in the word of God daily learning how she could glorify God and serve others. Jean was a prayer warrior steadfastly lifting others up to the Lord.

Jean was the most beautiful, vibrant, radiant, kindhearted, fun loving, God-fearing soul whose sole purpose in life was to shine the light of Jesus to all. Jean leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and a passion for always being present while sharing life with family and friends. Heaven’s gain is our loss. Thank you Mom/NeNe for showing us how to love as Christ loved.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Douglas M. Frewin; her son, Michael Scott Peterson; and her sister, June Marie Ramsey.

Jean is survived by her sister, Janice Marilyn Brown; son, Eric Leslie Peterson, her daughter, Mary Ellen Peterson, stepson, Steve Frewin, stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ashey; grandson, Cody Thomas Sherer (and his fiancée, Kathryn Marie St. Amand); granddaughter, Lyndy Jean Sherer (her husband David Andrew Gerard, and their daughter, Emberly Jean Gerard); grandson, Andrew Scott Peterson, and grandson, Lee Michael Peterson.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, at Hope Community Church, 879 Sawyer St., South Portland. Burial will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

