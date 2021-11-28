SACO – Lucille Duross, 90, formerly of Bradley Street, passed away Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 at the Seal Rock Healthcare facility.

She was born Jan. 7, 1931 in Laconia, N.H., the daughter of Roland and Rosilda Savard Mitchell. Lucille attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy. She worked for over 32 years at Percy’s Pharmacy on Main Street in Saco.

Lucille was a long time member of the Annette Chapter 184 Order of the Eastern Star in Saco. She was also a member of the Social Order of the Beaucent, where she was past president.

Lucille is predeceased by sons Brian Cunningham and Steven Duross; her husband, Richard Duross; and stepfather, H. Percy Gowen.

Survivors include four sons, James Cunningham of Essex Junction, Vt., Paul Cunningham of Sanford and wife Denise, John Duross of Kennebunk and wife Prudence, and Thomas Duross of Saco and wife Deborah, four daughters, Debi of Pittsburgh, Pa. and husband Greg, Nancy Begin of New Gloucester and husband Wilfred, Judith Slefinger of Windham and Joyce Ouellette of Saco and husband Gerald; two brothers, Richard Mitchell of Florida and wife Sally, and Robert Gowen of Kennebunk; 24 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, Saturday Dec. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. memorial service will follow at the funeral home with burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Rev. Beverly Lowell will officiate.

Special thank you to the staff at the Inn at Atlantic Heights, Seal Rock and Compassus Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to

Thornton Academy

438 Main St.

Saco, ME 04072

