SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard “Dick” C. Dow, 92, of South Portland died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 after a battle with Dementia and complications thereof.

Born on Oct. 30, 1929 in Rockland to Jeannette (Naylor) Dow and Lawrence Dow. He attended schools in Rockland, South Portland and graduated from Westbrook High School in the class of 1948.

Most of Dick’s working career was in the pulp and paper Industry in both managerial and consulting positions. His work involved much travel both domestic and foreign.

Dick served 33 years in the Maine Army National Guard retiring as a colonel, and he was also a member of Cornerstone Masonic Lodge.

Dick possessed a kind and generous spirit and graciousness combined with elegance and ease endearing him to everyone he met. He was an avid reader, lover of history and all things connected with the military, as well as being a great photographer. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. If you met Dick once and had a conversation with him, you never forgot him for he loved listening to people and their stories.

Dick was a loving and supportive husband to his wife, Chris and he loved his four children and 11 grandchildren dearly.

Dick was preceded in death by his first wife, Pearl Joan (Reynolds) Dow; his parents; a brother, Robert and a sister, Victoria.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Christine (Artes) Dow; daughter, Julie Britton and husband Russell and children Joan, Anna and Katya; daughter, Anne Gudman and husband Jonathan and children Jacob, Nick and Luke; son, Jim and wife Michaela and children Richard and Garrett; daughter, Sarah Joakim and husband Andy and children Lily, Niko and Sophie; and sister, Priscilla LaSalle.

A memorial service to honor Dick’s life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, UCC at 301 Cottage Road in South Portland with a reception following at Coppersmiths Tavern and Table at 671 Main Street South Portland.

Dick’s family deeply appreciates the extraordinary care and friendships he received from the staff at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s honor can be made to any of the following:

National Consumer Voice for Quality Long Term Care,

Boston Children’s Hospital,

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter

