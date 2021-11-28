CAPE ELIZABETH – Mary Meigs Brock, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 21, 2021. The youngest child of Robert Rodgers Meigs and Margaret Houston Meigs, Mary was born in Havre de Grace, Md. and grew up in Philadelphia, Pa. where she attended Springside School.

A graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts, she met and married the love of her life, John Brock, while they both were teaching at Chestnut Hill Academy. They made their home in Philadelphia, Pa., Lakeville, Conn., and finally in Sandisfield, Mass. where they enjoyed their sheep farm. They particularly enjoyed summers spent in Vinalhaven, Maine.

They were the parents of Susan B. Saltonstall (Endicott) of Plymouth, Mass., Jennifer Brock of Marysville, Pa., John M. Brock (Sheila Dugan) of Missoula, Mont., Peter Brock (Janet) of Barrington, R.I. and Stephen C. Brock (fiancé Sheri Romer) of Vinalhaven, Maine. Mary was predeceased by her husband and their daughter, Jane B. Scott of South Dartmouth, Mass. Following the death of her husband, Mary lived briefly in Monterey, Mass. before moving to Maine and settling in Cape Elizabeth. Mary loved children, especially young ones, and she leaves 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mary’s family is grateful for the wonderful care she received at Laurelwood at The Pinehills, Plymouth, Mass. in her final years and Beacon Hospice in her final months.

Mary’s interests, volunteer work, and donations all centered around her love of Vinalhaven, Maine; animals, especially birds and dogs; conservation, with a focus on land trusts; and equality and peace, particularly the American Friends Service Committee.

Arrangements are in the care of Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home. To leave a note of condolence: http://www.nickersonbourne.com. The service will be private.

In lieu of flowers,

gifts may be made in Mary’s memory to:

John and Mary Brock Memorial Fund, American Friends Service Committee, 1501 Cherry St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102 or:

Vinalhaven Land Trust

PO Box 268

Vinalhaven, ME 04863 or:

Chebeague and

Cumberland Land Trust

371 Tuttle Rd #2

Cumberland, ME 04021

