SACO – Martha Marie Carver, 75, of Saco, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021. She was born in Portland on August 30, 1946 to parents Charles and Loris Veit.

Martha is survived by her husband, Raymond Carver; their children Lori Walker and her husband Tim, Launa Carver; grandchildren Colby Walker, Carson Walker, Connor Walker, Lauren Hughes and her husband Russell, and Lindsay Babcock; great-grandchildren Camden Walker, Karmen Walker, Connor Walker II, and Audrianna McCall.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Stockhouse Restaurant, 506 Main St., Westbrook from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To express condolences or to participate in Martha’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Martha’s name to the National Kidney Foundation of Maine at http://www.Kidney.org.

