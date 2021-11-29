Looking to provide a memorable experience this holiday season?! Salt Pump gift cards can be used for day-passes, gear rental, Introductory Classes, Memberships, and anything in our retail shop. They never expire and can put a smile on anyone’s face! Climbing is more than activity, it is a challenge-by-choice experience that will engage everyone’s inner climber! Starting at a $25 value.

Salt Pump Climbing Co.

36 Haigis Parkway, Scarborough, ME 04074

