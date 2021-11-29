Timothy P. Donovan, 59, of Sanford, Maine, passed away on Nov. 1, 2021.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1962, son of the late John B. and Evelyn L. Donovan.

Timothy loved to research history of all kinds and was very spiritual.

Timothy is survived b: his three sons, Ryan, Matthew, and Kyle Donovan of Massachusetts; two brothers, John B. Donovan IV and wife Deborah of Kennebunk, and Kim M. Donovan and wife Gale of Saco; and a sister, Susan Donovan of Lyman. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Timothy was predeceased by four brothers, Dudley, Daniel, Joel, and Sean Donovan.

A graveside service will be in the spring.

