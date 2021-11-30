blood drive

As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the American Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34 percent drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Northern New England Red Cross Region has experienced a 28.5 percent decrease in new blood donors this year.
With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities for Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 102 Main St., Kennebunkport
Noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Preble 143, 16 Elm St., Sanford
1 to 6 p.m., Tuttle Road Community Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland Center
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland
1 to 6 p.m., West Bath Fire Department, 192 State Road, Bath
THURSDAY
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piscataquis Regional YMCA, 48 Park St., Dover-Foxcroft
Noon to 4:30 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth
1 to 6 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., YMCA of Greater Waterville, 126 North St., Waterville
1 to 5:30 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook
SATURDAY
8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mount Ararat High School, 68 Eagles Way, Topsham
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wakita Electric, 522 Newfield Road, Shapleigh
MONDAY
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nasson Community Center, 457 Main St., Springvale
1 to 6 p.m., Biddeford Eagles, 57 Birch St., Biddeford
1 to 6 p.m., Pine Tree Academy, 67 Pownal Road, Freeport
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
