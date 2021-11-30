WESTBROOK

WinterKids app available

The annual WinterKids app membership is now available. Families who purchase a membership and download the app will have access to offers on lift tickets, equipment rentals, gear, special family days, and much more at over 80 recreational areas and retailers across Maine. New offers are added to the app regularly throughout the winter, and in the off-season.

This is the fourth year of the WinterKids app, which replaced the Passport paper booklet. Users can register up to five family members for $40. The app is available for all kids 17 and younger. Offers vary within the app, and new offers are available regularly.

Interested families can view a list of app partner areas and purchase their membership online at winterkids.org/winterkids-app.

WinterKids is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine gets $25,000 for Kids grant

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine (BBBSSM) is a 2021 recipient of Androscoggin Bank’s MainStreet Foundation $25,000 for Kids grant, one of the largest gifts the organization has ever received.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is nationally recognized as the premier one-to-one youth mentoring program and for over 25 years, BBBSSM has been changing lives in Southern Maine by bringing Bigs (mentors) and Littles (mentees) together.

Nicole Avery, BBBSSM executive director said the grant funding comes at a critical time, making it possible for BBBSSM to immediately expand its recruitment program. “Due to the isolation caused by COVID-19, kids have shown increased signs of anxiety and depression, causing our waiting list to grow,” noted Avery. “A one-to-one mentoring relationship can make all the difference in the world by building resiliency and self-confidence, keeping a youth on track to reach their full potential. This grant will make a BIG difference!”

Increasing the number of mentors in Cumberland and York counties will ensure that every child who wants a mentor gets one.

SCARBOROUGH

Better Neighbor Fund recipients announced

Town & Country Federal Credit Union announced the recipients of its 2021 grants, totaling $25,000.

“This grant comes at a critical time for our organization. The work that Town & Country does in the community is incredible and greatly appreciated,” said Herb Blake, executive director of The Friendship House of South Portland, an organization that received a $5,000 grant.

Other recipients echoed Blake about the “critical need for financial support facing many local nonprofits right now.”

Eight charitable organizations, from an original finalist list of 25 nominees, were awarded a share of the funds from the 2020 Better Neighbor Fund.

Recipients receiving $5,000 grants included Camp Sunshine of Casco, to support the family retreat program for families of children battling life-threatening illnesses; Friendship House of South Portland, to update the kitchen of this residential recovery house with a new floor and oven; and The Family Restored of Portland, to support a scholarship fund to provide recovery treatment to those suffering from substance abuse disorder.

Recipients of $2,000 grants included 317 Main Community Music Center of Yarmouth, support the organization’s “Raise the Barn” campaign to help expand facility and community; Greater Portland Family Promise of Portland, to provide support to low-income families facing eviction to stabilize their housing situation; Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine at Portland, to support an Adopt-A-Room program by funding two guest rooms at its Portland location for families of pediatric patients; the Scarborough Land Trust, to help fund needed trail repairs at the Sewell Woods Preserve in Scarborough; and to Special Surfers of Saco to fund a new equipment trailer to support a growing program that provides surfing for children and adults with special needs.

To learn more, visit tcfcu.com.

LEWISTON

Mock trial team heads to state finals

The Lewiston High School Mock Trial team will compete in the state finals against Cape Elizabeth High School on Wednesday in a virtual format.

The team advanced from a recent win over Casco Bay High School in the semi-finals.

Members of the LHS team include Joshua Brito, Samuel Courtemanche, Olivia Crowley, Cody Dionne, Margaret Krantz, Hayden LeCompte, Cadence Nadeau, Dominic Pelletier, Ethan Rinko, Gabriella Thomas and Amelia Wedderburn. The team is coached by teacher Michelle Crowley and lawyer-coaches Amy Dietrich, Paul Dionne and Ron Lebel.

