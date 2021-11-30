Richard “Deke” Stevens, 87, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Kennebunk, son of Norman and Elizabeth (Clough) Stevens, a 1953 graduate of Kennebunk High School. Richard was a member of the Kennebunk Baptist Church since the age of 19 and most recently a member of the Bethel Christian Church in North Berwick. He was a member of the York Lodge AF & AM 22 of Kennebunk.

Richard and his brother-in-law Sylvio LaPierre (Vio) started S&L painters in Kennebunk. They also bought, restored and sold many homes in the Kennebunk area until eventually buying the Captain’s Landing in Kennebunkport in 1976. They renamed the restaurant to The Landing Restaurant which was in operation until 2010.

Richard and Kathy enjoyed many summers at their camp on Wilson Lake in Acton, and winters at their home in Port St Lucie, Florida. He always looked forward to having his monthly get together with his classmates of 1953. Richard’s family meant everything to him and he especially loved the companionship of his little dog Lizzie. He, first and foremost loved his Lord who in his words, “Never Failed Me.”

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his wife Kathleen (Hanscom) Stevens; a brother Frank Stevens, Sisters, Norma LaPierre and Natalie Zaleski, daughter-in-law, Trudy Stevens step-daughters Jody Melanson and Allison Goodwin and grandson, Tyson Goodwin. He will be forever loved by his son, Mark K. Stevens of Kennebunk, step-son Brad Dyer of Hollis and Diane Dyer; his granddaughter, Sarah (Stevens) Weiss and husband Rick of Kennebunk, two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Cyrus, grandchildren Vanessa Nickerson, Curtis Dyer, and Kyle Goodwin, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to Kyle who provided countless hours of love and care for his grandfather.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Church, 129 Lower Main St., North Berwick. Interment in the Evergreen Cemetery in Kennebunk. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

