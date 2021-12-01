Administrators at Bonny Eagle High School cancelled classes Wednesday morning after they received a threat against the school.

Principal Greg Applestein announced the closure in an email to the school community about 10:40 a.m.

“We conferred with the sheriff’s office and although we don’t believe the threat is fully credible, in light of yesterday’s event in Michigan and out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be dismissing our students for the rest of the day.”

He was referring to the shooting at a Michigan high school Tuesday where a teen armed with a handgun shot and killed three students and injured eight others.

All on-campus afternoon and evening events were also cancelled, Applestein wrote. The school is in Standish and serves students from Standish, Buxton, Hollis and Limington.

