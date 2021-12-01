Making It Work is a live interactive series that brings together executives and entrepreneurs offering insight and advice to Maine’s business community.

Maine employers continue to struggle to fill vacancies while one potential labor pool continues to grow: immigrants.

Several companies have found success recruiting and retaining these newer arrivals. To find out the opportunities and challenges, join moderator Carol Coultas and panelists Beth Stickney, executive director of Maine Business Immigration Coalition, and Tabin Tangila Mesu Kamba of CEI’s workforce solutions, for an engaging and informative discussion.

