SCARBOROUGH – Kathleen M. Hackett was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully at her home in Scarborough, Maine on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at age 91. Kathleen was born in August of 1930 in Flint, Michigan. She met her husband of 52 years while attending Central Michigan University. She was a lifelong Wolverine fan having season tickets to the Big House and attending two Rose Bowl games with her husband. Taught in one-room schools before packing up the family to follow her husband’s jobs through several states. Always a willing volunteer, which included working in the museum at Portland Head Light, teaching Matter of Balance classes, and helping with any project at her church. She spoke often about her road trips back to Michigan with her daughters and grandchildren. She loved the joy a house surrounded by colorful flowers could bring to everyone. An avid reader, she enjoyed knitting and sewing, crossword puzzles, a workout at Basics, or walking anyone of many Labrador Retrievers she had over the years. An accomplished calligrapher, cake decorator, and baking enthusiast, she was “better than the Internet for help with homework” according to her grandson. She raised a close-knit family that remains such to this day. Although Kathleen lived a full life, even cutting a rug in a music video, she will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.Kathleen is survived by her two sisters Dorothy Sood and Mary Liverman, her four children Kelly, Jennifer, George, and Hans, her son-in-law and daughters-in-law Earl, Amy, and Jennifer, her five grandchildren Katharine, Alexander, Michaela, Ethan, and Jacob, and “my girl” an 11-year-old black Labrador, Abbey.A celebration of life and reception will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Cape Elizabeth Methodist Church, followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Fort Williams Park picnic shelter. A special thank you to Chest Medicine Associates for helping mom live a longer healthier life, and to Northern Lights Home Health and Hospice for being there when mother/Grammy needed it most.Condolences to the family may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Fort Williams Park.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous