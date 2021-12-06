Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Mon. 12/13 1:50 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 12/9 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Mon. 12/13 7 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 12/15 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 12/15 4 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee
Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Neighborhood Meeting with MDOT Town Hall
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 12/9 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Tues. 12/14 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/13 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 12/14 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee
Tues. 12/14 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 12/9 6 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee
Mon. 12/13 5 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Mon. 12/13 6 p.m. Police Advisory Committee
Mon. 12/13 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees 43 South Freeport Rd.
Tues. 12/14 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 12/14 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Project Review Board
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 12/13 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Planning Board
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 12/14 7 p.m. Planning Board Wescustogo
Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. Operations Committee 20 Mill St.
Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
Fri. 12/10 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Workgroup
Mon. 12/13 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 12/13 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee Community Room
Wed. 12/15 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing and Communications Workgroup
Wed. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee Community Room
Thur. 12/16 7 p.m. City Council Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Small Pennsylvania company behind serious accusations against CMP parent
-
Nation & World
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps
-
Nation & World
A former sailor who is now 101 returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost
-
Nation & World
Feds close Emmett Till investigation; no new charges
-
Business
Regulators watch lawsuits between CMP’s parent company and contractor that accused it of fraud