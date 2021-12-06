Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon. 12/13 1:50 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 12/9 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon. 12/13 7 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 12/15 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 12/15 4 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Neighborhood Meeting with MDOT Town Hall

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 12/9 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Tues. 12/14 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/13 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Tues. 12/14 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Tues. 12/14 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 12/9 6 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Mon. 12/13 5 p.m. Winslow Park Commission

Mon. 12/13 6 p.m. Police Advisory Committee

Mon. 12/13 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees 43 South Freeport Rd.

Tues. 12/14 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee

Tues. 12/14 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Project Review Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 12/13 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Wed. 12/15 6 p.m. Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 12/14 7 p.m. Planning Board Wescustogo

Thur. 12/16 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. Operations Committee 20 Mill St.

Thur. 12/9 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin

Fri. 12/10 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Workgroup

Mon. 12/13 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office

Mon. 12/13 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee Community Room

Wed. 12/15 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing and Communications Workgroup

Wed. 12/15 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee Community Room

Thur. 12/16 7 p.m. City Council Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: