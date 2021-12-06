Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon.  12/13  1:50 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  12/15  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  12/9  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Mon.  12/13  7 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  12/15  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  12/15  4 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Farmland Assessment Subcommittee

Wed.  12/15  6 p.m.  Neighborhood Meeting with MDOT  Town Hall

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  12/9  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Tues.  12/14  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  12/13  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  12/14  9 a.m.  Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Tues.  12/14  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  12/9  6 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

Mon.  12/13  5 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Mon.  12/13  6 p.m.  Police Advisory Committee

Mon.  12/13  7 p.m.  Sewer District Board of Trustees  43 South Freeport Rd.

Tues.  12/14  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  12/14  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  12/15  6 p.m.  Project Review Board

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  12/13  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Wed.  12/15  6 p.m.  Planning Board

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  12/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Wescustogo

Thur.  12/16  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  12/9  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  20 Mill St.

Thur.  12/9  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

Fri.  12/10  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Workgroup

Mon.  12/13  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  12/13  7 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee  Community Room

Wed.  12/15  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Marketing and Communications Workgroup

Wed.  12/15  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Community Room

Thur.  12/16  7 p.m.  City Council  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles