FALMOUTH

Event spotlights global holiday traditions

Holy Martyrs Church of Falmouth invites all community members to share the Christmas traditions, music, and food of their countries of origin, or learn about the Christmas experiences of other countries, at a special gathering set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church, located on 266 Foreside Road.

Participants are invited to come and enjoy Christmas carols in many languages, experience customs from around the world and sample festive foods, like Filipino morcon, German lebkuchen, Polish chrusciki, Venezuelan hallacas, and more.

To learn more about the event, visit pothe.org/christmas-around-the-world or call 847-6890.

Christmas Spectacular features carols and cocoa

Falmouth Congregational Church’s Christmas Spectacular will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 267 Falmouth Road.

The event will feature holiday caroling, a live petting zoo and hot cocoa.

Admission is free.

For more details, call 781-3413.

WELLS

Police chief name parade grand marshal

The Wells Chamber of Commerce announced the selection of Wells Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam as the Grand Marshal for the town’s 36th annual Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. It runs from the Wells Plaza and proceeds north on Route 1 to the Wells Junior High School.

“In selecting the Grand Marshal for the Parade every year, we look for someone who has a long-standing commitment to the Wells community,” said Eleanor Vadenais, president and CEO of the Wells Chamber of Commerce. “Chief Putnam celebrated 35 years of service with the Wells Police Department this year and the Wells Chamber of Commerce wished to honor her years of dedication and support to both the town of Wells and our organization.”

For more parade details, call the Wells Chamber of Commerce at 646-2451 or go to wellschristmasparade.com.

Library posts events for the week

Wells Public Library will offer the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road facility:

• A Teen Craft time to create DIY snow globes will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Supplies will be provided. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

• Mother Goose Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday for children ages 24 months and younger with their caregivers. Attendees are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

• For adults, there will be an online presentation of “Museum of Bad Art: Tough Times” at 7 p.m. Tuesday over Zoom.

• Michael Frank, curator in chief of The Museum of Bad Art, is an acolyte who studied under the strict tutelage of the founding curator. Frank now heads the entire department. This presentation will explore some of the ways artists react to disasters small and large, real and imagined. This program is brought to you by the York Public Library and the Wells Public Library. Please register online at yorkpubliclibrary.org to receive your Zoom invitation. For more information please contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

PORTLAND

Pick up holiday gifts at all-women craft show

Designing Women, a nonprofit volunteer corporation that works directly with organizations that benefit women and girls in local communities, will hold its largest and final show of the year from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ocean Avenue School, located at 150 Ocean Ave.

More than 20 female artists and craftswomen will display their handcrafted jewelry, handbags, glasswork, handwoven clothing and accessories, home accents, stained glass, pottery, and sculptural ceramic art.

Suggested donation is $2 at the door and all lunch/refreshment proceeds will be collected by the Ocean Avenue PTO.

For more details, go to designingwomen.org.

AUBURN

Sing some carols at community center

Salt & Light Community Center will hold its 2nd annual Christmas Caroling event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pal Center Parking lot at 24 Chestnut St.

This event will host a variety of singers as well as free popcorn and cocoa. There also will be a candy cane tree, a hat and mitten tree, and a visit from Santa.

ROCKPORT

Alumni Lecture Series offers final installment

Maine Media Workshops + College will host the final installment of its weekly Alumni Lecture Series “Little Black Boy” from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, featuring conversations on a variety of topics in photo, film, book arts, and writing.

The talk will feature photographer and 2021 Arnold Newman Prize winner Rashod Taylor discussing his winning photo series, insights into his practice and how his work speaks to the Black American experience. The lecture will be hosted by Maine Media Provost Elizabeth Greenberg.

To learn more or to register, visit mainemedia.edu/lectures or call 756-0916.

CAMDEN

Learn about climate politics in Europe

The Camden Conference and Camden Public Library will host a free, online presentation by Dr. Susana Hancock at 6:30 p.m. on Monday called “Climate Politics in Contemporary Europe.” Please see the library’s website at librarycamden.org for a link to register.

For information on the 35th annual Camden Conference “Europe: Challenged at Home and Abroad” on Feb. 25-27, go to camdenconference.org.

Animal adoption fundraiser has new twist

PAWS Animal Adoption Center is in the midst of its largest annual fundraiser, the PAWS Auction for the Animals, with a new twist this year. In addition to its online auction and 50/50 Raffle for the Animals, now through Friday, PAWS will host a holiday Tinsel & Tails gala and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The event offers complimentary wine, appetizers, live music, holiday themed games, the fund-a-cause presentation, and a silent auction with items exclusive to this event.

Tickets are $50 and limited to just 45 individuals.

For more details, go to facebook.com/pawsanimaladoptioncenter or visit their website at pawsadoption.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Library offering several holiday events

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will host the following events this week at the 18 Maine facility:

The fundraiser, online auction “Home for the Holidays,” consisting of book-themed baskets for sale will feature 28 baskets for bid through 8 p.m. Sunday at 32auctions.com/homefor21.

The Trail of Lights will be featured again this year. Stop by and look at the library’s Tree of Classic Books. Last year’s Trail raised more than $25,000 for local nonprofits. Participants are divided into two categories – businesses and homes – and winners will be awarded in each category.

Light displays will be up through Jan. 3.

And join the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for the new Steve (Roscoe) Ross exhibit “Hidden Kennebunkport.” Photos will be on display and for sale in the Mothers Wing of the Library. Come see our hidden village through Roscoe’s camera lens.

For more details, go to graveslibrary.org or call 967-2778.

DENMARK

Arts center puts on ‘A Christmas Carol’

Denmark Arts Center will present “A Christmas Carol” with Will Rhys at 7 p.m. Saturday at the center, located at 50 West Main St.

Rhys, who has performed in and directed many previous versions of “A Christmas Carol,” has adapted Dickens’s holiday classic to create his own unique production.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at denmarkarts.org/events.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Concessions will not be offered.

