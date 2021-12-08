CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joel Embiid had 32 points, Seth Curry added 23 points and eight assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three nights, 110-106 on Wednesday night.

Tobias Harris added 18 points in a rematch of a game the 76ers won 127-124 in overtime Monday night on the same court.

Gordon Hayward had a season-high 31 points and seven assists for the Hornets, who played without five rotational players, including last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, because of health and safety protocols.

WIZARDS 119, PISTONS 116: Kyle Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime and visiting Washington handed Detroit its 10th straight loss.

Kuzma scored 26 points and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Jeremi Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who haven’t won since beating the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Nov. 17.

CAVALIERS 115, BULLS 92: Darius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds, sending Cleveland to a win at home.

Garland also had six assists as Cleveland won for the fifth time in seven games, earning its most lopsided home victory of the season. Mobley, the third overall draft pick, shot 8 of 11 from the field and had a season-high five blocked shots and two steals.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points with nine assists for Chicago, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Lonzo Ball added 19 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds, but shot 8 for 23 from the field.

The Bulls played their second game since leading scorer DeMar DeRozan was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19. Chicago guards Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green are sidelined for the same reason.

PACERS 122, KNICKS 102: Chris Duarte scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 22 and Indiana Pacers beat visiting New York.

Duarte, a rookie shooting guard, eclipsed his 13.1-point scoring average with 14 in the first quarter, when the Pacers seized control with a 15-2 run. Indiana outscored New York in each of the first three quarters to lead 96-76 and maintained a double-digit lead from midway through the second quarter until the final buzzer.

Each of the Pacers starters scored in double figures, with Malcolm Brogdon getting 16 points and Caris LeVert 15. Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 19 points.

THUNDER 110, RAPTORS 109: Mike Muscala made a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 of his 26 points in the third quarter, and Oklahoma City held for a win at Toronto.

Toronto’s Justin Champagnie tipped in Fred VanVleet’s missed shot at the buzzer, but after a wild celebration at center court by the Raptors, the referees ruled Champagnie’s basket had come too late.

HEAT 113, BUCKS 104: Caleb Martin scored a career-high 28 points and Miami won at home.

Starting for the injured Jimmy Butler, Martin shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 for 8 on 3-pointers, as the Heat tied a franchise record with 22 3s against the defending NBA champions.

Kyle Lowry had 22 points and 13 assists and Max Strus scored all 16 of his points in the fourth quarter for Miami, which snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Jrue Holiday scored 27 points and Khris Middleton finished with 20 for the Bucks. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points as Miami limited him to 4-of-13 shooting.

ROCKETS 114, NETS 104: Eric Gordon scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter and Garrison Mathews added 19 as host Houston extended its winning streak to seven games.

The Rockets’ streak comes after they dropped their previous 15 games, and it’s the first time Houston has won seven straight since winning eight in a row in November 2019.

James Harden had 25 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Nets on a night when NBA leading scorer Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge both sat out for rest.

JAZZ 136, TIMBERWOLVES 104: Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and visiting Utah beat Minnesota for its fifth straight win.

Mitchell made 14 of 23 shots and Utah connected for 25 3-pointers, two shy of their season high set Friday against Boston.

GRIZZLIES 104, MAVERICKS 96: Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19 as Dallas used a fourth-quarter rally to win at Memphis.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 26 points, while Dillon Brooks added 15 points before being ejected late in the fourth quarter.

NUGGETS 120, PELICANS 114: Nikola Jokic scored 11 of his season-high 39 points in overtime to go with his 11 assists and 11 rebounds, and Denver pulled out a win at New Orleans.

Jokic also scored five points in the final 1:29 of regulation to help Denver erase a five-point deficit.

Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, but the Pelicans committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 Nuggets points.

NOTES

HAWKS: Atlanta forward Solomon Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a hamstring injury, adding to the team’s growing lack of depth on the wing.

The Hawks said Hill needs surgery to repair a torn right hamstring tendon. Hill suffered the injury when he slipped and did a split in Sunday’s loss to Charlotte.

The Hawks already were playing without starting small forward De’Andre Hunter, who is recovering from surgery on his right wrist. Another top small forward, Cam Reddish, is out because of a sprained left wrist, and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is recovering from a sprained right ankle.

