ORRS ISLAND – Arnold Hathaway Bennett, of Orrs Island, passed away at home on Nov. 27, 2021 with his wife of 56 years, Nancy, by his side.Born in Fall River, Mass. to Fred and Edith Bennett, Arnold graduated from BMC Durfee High School in 1954 and Bentley School of Accounting in 1956. After serving in the US Army in Germany, he graduated from Durfee College of Technology, now UMASS Dartmouth, and later the Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers University. His 34-year career at Bank of Boston included branch management and the New England and Correspondent bank divisions. He retired from the Bank of Boston as a vice president.For over 30 years, he resided in Wayland/Sudbury, Mass. While living in Wayland he was a member and on an ushering team at Trinitarian Congregational Church. Other activities were Treasurer and then President of Vokes Theatre and being elected as Road Commissioner.After many years boating and staying on Orrs and Bailey Islands Maine, the Bennetts bought a house and moved their boat from Tiverton, R.I. to Lowell’s Cove, Orrs Island in 1999. Arnold loved being on or near the ocean, especially sailing with friends in the British Virgin Islands and with his Pulsifer Hampton boat group, traveling to Canada, the Chesapeake Bay, and down east Maine. His other interest was tinkering with cars, especially the 1923 Model T Ford he restored, an orange 1973 Volkswagen, and a BMW-M3 convertible. Unfortunately, all cars were consumed by a garage fire in December 2015. Even on the day of his death he drove around Orrs Island, waving and talking to all. In Maine he was on the Orrs and Bailey Fire Dept Board (Committee to Restore Orrs Bailey Island Schoolhouse), attended Elijah Kellogg Church and was a member of the Orrs-Bailey Yacht Club, including work on the committee to build the new clubhouse.He is survived by his wife Nancy (Manchester); three daughters Anne Keyes (Ken) of Wayland, Mass., Laura Brogan (Byard) of Gwynedd Valley, Pa. and Betsy Stacey (Joe) of Keene, N.H. Also surviving are grandchildren Bennett, Amanda Bailey, Grace, Kate, Byard and Mackensie.A gathering and reception will be held on Monday, Dec. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Orr’s and Bailey Island Schoolhouse. Communications can be sent to Nancy at [email protected] in his honor may be made to:Orr’s and Bailey Islands Fire Dept.PO Box 177Orrs Island, ME 04066www.obifd.org or:Elijah Kellogg Church917 Harpswell Neck Rd.Harpswell ME 04079

