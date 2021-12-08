NAPLES – Florence “Alice” (Knight) Fogg, 94, of Edes Falls in Naples, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Born in East Denmark in 1927, Alice was brought up in Bridgton, along with seven siblings born to Richard “Dick” Knight and Florence (Young) Knight.

Alice was born into a very musical family and in her younger years, she was a member of a local band that played at local grange halls and other venues called “The Melody Rangers”, going by the stage name of “Blue Eyed Alice”. In her later years she enjoyed listening to the many recordings of her family’s music.

In 1944, Alice married Richard Fogg and they settled into a farmhouse in Edes Falls where they raised their family and lived out the remainder of their lives. When her children were young, Alice had a variety of jobs, such as making drums for a local Native American named Princess Goldenrod and cleaning houses and cabins for Stack-Em-Inn and Camp Winona in Bridgton, often with one or more of her children tagging along.

Alice was a wonderful cook, well known for her delicious apple pies, and it was a great treat for the neighborhood kids when she would make homemade French fries, donuts or peanut butter fudge. Sundays after church were often a time for a baked chicken dinner with her family favorite” Grammy Fogg Stuffing” and homemade biscuits.

In her 80s, Alice took up the task of making pillows for the military. They used these pillows for troops that were injured to prop up a leg or arm to help with recovery. They were greatly appreciated, and she received many letters of thanks. She eventually ended up sewing over 4,000 pillows! Her story was featured on the local news, and she also received an award from the American Legion for all her hard work and kindness.

Alice had a great love for animals, always having a cat underfoot, or a dog in the yard. It’s been said that she once rode a mule in her early years, and later, in her 60s, she enjoyed riding her rescue horse, Smokey, that she had for many years. As she got older, she enjoyed feeding all the wild animals and watching them frolic in her large yard.

Alice was predeceased by her parents; and siblings Eleanor Knight, Beverly Chute, Jack Knight, Goldie McKenney, and Evelyn Mercer.

She is survived by sister, Ruthie Edson, brother, Richie Knight; son, Jack and his wife Coco, daughter, Ellen and her husband Kevin, son, Robert and his wife Christy, and son, Danny and his wife Noreen; along with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and her kitty, Princess.

