This year, Age Friendly Saco, Ferry Beach, and the Rotary Club of Biddeford and Saco are working to prepare and deliver 300 hot meals to community members in need.

Meals will be prepared and delivered on Dec. 23 and Feb. 13. Volunteers are needed to help plate, pack up, and drive meals to recipients. To volunteer, receive a meal or learn more, go to: www.ferrybeach.org/meal-delivery

Those supporting the meals include: Age Friendly Saco, Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Kennebunk Savings, Saco and Biddeford Savings, Bangor Savings Bank, and the Rotary Club of Biddeford and Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: