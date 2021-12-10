As a way to celebrate my recent 79th birthday, Tina and I attended two theatrical performances. On the first night, we saw, “Oklahoma,” put on by Heartwood Regional Theater in Newcastle and featuring student actors from Lincoln Academy as well as some home-schooled students. On the second night, we saw “Cabaret,” put on by Portland Players in South Portland.

Oh, what a treat it was to experience live theater after the long hiatus forced by the pandemic.

“Oklahoma,” the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that first came to Broadway in 1943, is a national treasure, a feel-good story with catchy numbers (e.g. “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top” and “People Will Say We’re in Love”), which has remained popular with audiences home and abroad.

It was a real treat to see 20 enthusiastic young people immerse themselves in the magic of “Oklahoma.” Kudos to Griff Braley, Artistic Director of Heartwood Regional Theater, a master at tapping the talents of actors, both young and not so young. When I commended Griff after the show, he explained that two months earlier he hadn’t been sure they’d have the time to prepare such an ambitious show. The students definitely rose to the occasion and met Griff’s high standards.

I came away from seeing “Oklahoma” marveling at the impact Griff Braley has had on young people for nearly 40 years. In addition to developing their singing and acting skills, students have learned how to work together towards a common goal. They’ve gained confidence by performing before an audience. And they’ve discovered the rewards that can be realized when you push yourself harder than you’ve ever pushed before.

“Cabaret” provided a very different, though equally compelling, theatrical experience. This edgy musical is set in 1929 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power. The Kit Kat Club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany.

The talented cast of professional and semi-professional actors and dancers did a superb job of creating an ominous yet sometimes manic tone, while people struggled to deal with personal relationships as well as events in Germany during that time. Ray Dumont, a leading light in Maine theatrical circles, put his talents to full use as Director and Choreographer of the twenty actors and five musicians in “Cabaret.”

There was no curtain call at the end of the “Cabaret,” which was a brilliant decision in my view. The overarching message (the threat of an emerging dictatorship) needed to linger in the air, undiluted by raucous applause from an audience, although the performers surely did deserve recognition.

I came away from “Cabaret” even more concerned about the future of democracy in America. Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly noted that President Donald Trump once praised Hitler, saying that he had “done a lot of good things.” Bad things can happen when a charismatic leader with no concern for legal niceties and zero empathy manages to manipulate a large group of people to the point where dissent from the leader’s views aren’t tolerated.

Those who believe that comparing Hitler to Trump is a bridge too far might consider what is happening now in terms of behind-the-scenes maneuvering at the local, state and national levels. I truly hope my fears prove unfounded. Meanwhile, all patriotic Americans must band together to ensure that in America truth still matters, the Constitution still stands and democracy remains our best hope.

Thanks to the theater for helping us see the sun — and ourselves — through the raindrops.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: