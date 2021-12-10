FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be enclosing the north end of Gillette Stadium as part of a $225 million renovation that will also include a larger video board and a bigger lighthouse overlooking the end zone.

The construction scheduled to be completed for the 2023 season will include a 370-by-60-foot, curved video board – nearly twice the size of the new one above the south end zone – and 75,000 square feet of function spaces. The recognizable lighthouse will be larger, climbing 218 feet, with fans for the first time able to climb to an observation deck at the top.

There will also be a new fan entrance and plaza, with a staircase leading to a concourse that will have a view of the team’s six Super Bowl championship banners across the field.

GIANTS: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his second straight game with a neck injury, and backup Mike Glennon is expected to start despite sustaining a concussion in his start last weekend against Miami.

The Giants (4-8) ruled out Jones on Friday after doctors said he was not cleared for contract. The 2019 first-round draft pick was hurt in a start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.

Glennon practiced fully on Friday for the first time this week. He was listed as questionable for the game. Coach Joe Judge has said all week the 31-year—old veteran will start against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday if cleared by the doctors.

Glennon was 23 of 44 for 187 yards and an interception in the Giants’ 20-9 loss to the Dolphins. He was sacked three times. His concussion was not diagnosed until after the game.

New York has struggled on offense this season and fired offense coordinator Jason Garrett after a loss to Tampa Bay on Nov. 22. It has scored a total of 22 points in the last two games with Freddie Kitchens calling the plays.

BENGALS: Quarterback Joe Burrow and his sore pinky finger are fine, but Cincinnati could be without other key players, including running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon is listed as questionable due to an unspecified illness for Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers. Receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) also are questionable.

The Bengals are 7-5 and the 49ers are 6-6.

The Bengals had previously announced that their best linebacker, Logan Wilson, will miss at least a couple of weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

CHARGERS: Wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Allen tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entered league protocols.

Coach Brandon Staley was optimistic throughout the week that Allen could return, but said that Allen will be out. Allen, who is in his ninth season, is tied for second in the NFL with 86 receptions and is 71 yards away from his fourth 1,000 yard season in the past five years.

Staley added that wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were close contacts, are trending toward coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. The five-day quarantine period for both players started Monday. If they have five straight days of negative tests, they can be activated.

RAIDERS: Tight end Darren Waller will miss his second straight game with injuries to his knee and back.

Coach Rich Bisaccia said that Waller had been ruled out of the division showdown against Kansas City because of the injuries. Foster Moreau will once again start in his place.

Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and backup linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) are also out for the game, while linebacker Denzel Perryman is doubtful with an ankle injury.

TITANS: Coach Mike Vrabel walked out of his post-practice news conference, becoming angry when questioned about newly acquired linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Vrabel was only about 90 seconds into the session when he was asked to discuss the skill set of Cunningham, whom he coached in Houston and was claimed by the Titans off waivers on Thursday. Vrabel had been asked twice about Cunningham and stated both times that he would talk about him next week.

Cunningham will be inactive against the Jaguars because he can’t clear the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in time to play Sunday.

“This is ridiculous. Tell them who’s out,” Vrabel said while using an expletive before walking off and instructing media relations director Robbie Bohren to announce the players who would miss Sunday’s game with Jacksonville. “This is so stupid, it’s a waste of my time.”

Vrabel was asked initially about Cunningham being claimed off waivers.

“We’re excited to add him to our football team,” he said. “We’ll talk more about Zach next week. He won’t be active for the ballgame.”

Asked a follow-up question, Vrabel repeated his response: “We’ll talk about him next week. He won’t be active for the game.”

BILLS: Buffalo will be minus their top run-stuffing defensive tackle, Star Lotulelei, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Lotulelei was ruled out because of a toe injury. He will miss his fourth game in five weeks, after missing three straight outings on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

