SACO/DEXTER — Beverly “Rita” Vigue passed away Nov. 23, 2021.

She was born in Dexter, Oct. 13, 1929, one of 13 children to Daniel and Flora (Pullyard) Clukey.

She was educated in the Dexter school system. On May 15,1948, Rita married Lawrence Vigue also of Dexter.

They moved to Brunswick in 1955, where they lived for nine years moving to Farmington in 1964. In Farmington she worked in the food services program for SAD #9. She was assistant leader of the Girl Scouts and was very active in the Farmington Emblem Club #460 for many years, including the club’s booth at the Farmington Fair, her favorite volunteer job and time of the year.

After retiring, Lawrence and Rita wintered in Florida for 24 years finally settling back to Maine in Saco. Rita became a member of the Southern Maine Area Agency on Aging and volunteered for the Hospice Bookstores in both Old Orchard and Biddeford. She was a member of Good Shepard Parish Church in Saco.

Survivors include: a sister, Crystal Carney, and brother, Patrick of Warwick, RI; her two daughters and their husbands, Diane and Dale Carstens of Saco, and Kathleen and Donald Arsenault of Lewiston; four grandsons and their wives, Jeffrey Carstens and Heidi Tasker of Danville, Drs. Michael and Shirin Carstens of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Jason and Shannon Gousse of Newburyport, Massachusetts, and Christopher and Jennifer Gousse of Lewiston; eight great-grandchildren, Elijah, Asher, Ethan, Bailey, Haiden, Ali, Maya and Logan, known to them as “GG”; and several nieces and nephews. She was loved by all and will be missed and remembered for her kindness and gentle manner.

She was preceded in death by: her parents: her husband, Lawrence of 53 years; her sisters, Cecila McCarthy, Athalie Bascom, Constance Winter, Audrey Byers and Eileen Mahoney; and five brothers, Sinclair, Daniel, Hilary, Peter and Thomas.

Services will be held in Dexter at St Anne’s Church and Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the spring.

The family wants to thank the staff at Wardwell Home in Saco and St. Andres Health Care Facility in Biddeford for all their care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Maine State Troopers Foundation,101 Bangor Road, Unity, ME 04988, the Wardwell Home, 43 Middle St., Saco, ME 04072 or St. Andres Health Care, 407 Pool St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

