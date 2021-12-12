Kennebunk police on Sunday evening located a 72-year-old local man who they feared could be experiencing neurological issues related to a recent fall.
Daniel Quinn of Kennebunk was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence on Portage Road, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Kennebunk Police Department.
Around 8:40 p.m., Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, issued a news release stating that Quinn had been located and was safe. Quinn was reportedly driving a green Nissan Titan pickup truck when he went missing.
Silver Alert is a public notification system used in the United States to broadcast information about missing people, who in most cases are older adults with a cognitive or physical impairment.
