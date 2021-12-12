NEW YORK — Khris Middleton scored 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo just missed a triple-double, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-97 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. Milwaukee (18-10) never trailed as it won its second straight game and 10th out of 12.
New York (12-15) has lost three in a row and seven of 10.
In his first NBA start, Quentin Grimes scored 27 points for the Knicks and set a team record for most 3-pointers by a rookie with seven. His 27 points were the most points by a Knicks rookie since 1996-97.
NOTES
NETS: Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game Friday in Atlanta.
It stems from an incident when a fan heckled Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives.
