CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Myles Garrett scored his first career TD and the Cleveland Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win Sunday over the Ravens, who lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury.

Healthier than he’s been in weeks following Cleveland’s bye, Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper on first-half scores as the Browns (7-6) bounced back and beat the Ravens (8-5) after losing to them 15 days ago.

Of course it helped that Jackson was injured on the first play of the second quarter and didn’t return.

The former NFL MVP was unable to put any weight on the ankle, a frightening and concerning sight for the AFC North-leading Ravens, who have been overrun by injuries. Jackson was replaced by backup Tyler Huntley.

Huntley spent much of the second half scrambling from trouble, but the Ravens, who trailed 24-6 at halftime, pulled within 24-22 on Huntley’s 8-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews with 1:17 to go.

Baltimore then recovered an onside kick but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-6, as Browns cornerback Denzel Ward tackled receiver Rashod Bateman well short of the marker.

COWBOYS 27, WASHINGTON 20: Micah Parsons sacked Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping Dallas (9-4) make good on Coach Mike McCarthy’s guarantee by holding on to beat Washington (6-7) in Landover, Maryland.

Dallas led 24-0 and 27-8 before Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke and led a 73-yard TD drive. Cole Holcomb then intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back for a pick-6. Washington’s comeback bid ended when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining.

The Cowboys forced four turnovers and had five sacks.

CHIEFS 48, RAIDERS 9: Patrick Mahomes threw his first two touchdown passes in nearly a month, Clyde Edwards-Helaire added two more scores on the ground, and Kansas City (9-4) forced five turnovers in rolling to a record-setting victory against visiting Las Vegas (6-7).

Derek Gore’s 51-yard TD run with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter allowed Kansas City to eclipse the largest margin of victory in a series that began in 1960 and has been played 126 times. The previous record was 35 points in 1964.

Tyrann Mathieu had an interception and fumble recovery, Mike Hughes returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown, and the reigning AFC champions built a 35-0 first-half lead before cruising to their sixth consecutive win.

TITANS 20, JAGUARS 0: Tennessee (9-4) got four interceptions and beat woeful Jacksonville (2-11) for its first home shutout in more than two decades.

Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown, Kristian Fulton and Buster Skrine picked off passes from rookie Trevor Lawrence, who hadn’t thrown multiple interceptions in a game since his NFL debut.

Tennessee dominated Jacksonville’s offensive line, sacking Lawrence three times and prompting four holding calls and a false start. All the interceptions were a direct result of pressure, but not blitzes.

SAINTS 30, JETS 9: Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a four-game absence, and New Orleans (6-7) snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over New York (3-10) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Taysom Hill ran for two scores and shook off a banged-up finger on his throwing hand to pass for 175 yards for the Saints, whose skid was their longest since Sean Payton took over as coach in 2006.

FALCONS 29, PANTHERS 21: Matt Ryan threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, Mykal Walker returned an interception of Cam Newton 66 yards for a touchdown and Atlanta (6-7) improved to 6-2 on the road.

Newton ran for a 12-yard touchdown but turned over the ball twice and was benched midway through the fourth quarter. The Panthers (5-8) turned it over three times and have lost eight of their last 10 games after a 3-0 start.

SEAHAWKS 33, TEXANS 13: Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and Seattle (5-8) won at Houston (2-11) to get consecutive victories for the first time this season.

