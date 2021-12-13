Music at Meetinghouse

Exhibits/Galleries

David Little, mixed media art, through Dec. 31, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth.

“Home Fires: Freedom and Captivity,” University of New England Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free, through Jan. 23, library.une.edu.

Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland: “Sagadahoc County through the Eastern Eye: Selections from the Penobscot Marine Museum,” “Begin Again: reckoning with intolerance in Maine,” “Passing the time: artwork by World War II German Prisoners of War in Aroostook County,” through Dec. 31, mainehistory.org.

Peace and Joy, holiday show at Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport Meetinghouse Arts gallery, 40 Main St., through Dec. 30, freeportartsandculture.org.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Through the Lens: Midcoast Maine,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. opening reception, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, through Jan. 8.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions.

Film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “There is a Woman in Every Color,” e xamines the representation of Black women over the past two centuries, “Transformations: New Acquisitions of Global Contemporary Art,” both through Jan. 30.; “New Views of the Middle Ages: Highlights from the Wyvern Collection,” through Feb. 27, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Portland Museum of Art: “Clifford Ross: Sightlines,” major survey of one of the world’s preeminent multimedia artists, masks required for all, through Jan. 9. portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Open through Jan. 9 for the holidays. Closed Mondays, Christmas and New Year’s Day. victoriamansion.org/christmas-at-victoria-mansion-2.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Music

“12th Night: A Holiday Celebration of Shakespeare and Song,” through Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. Saturdays, Stevens Square Community Center, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland. A romp through a Winter Wonderland filled with hijinks and holiday music. Free, fenixtheatre.com.

Thursday 12/16

VentiCordi | Noonday Concert Series, 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org. Mariah Carey Christmas Tribute, 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. Pressing Strings, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. Shakey Graves Was Here, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30. Friday 12/17 dancer EP Release Show, 7 p.m. with special guests Bitter Bones, Savor and Jacob McCurdy, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St, Portland. Coig, 7:30 p.m., The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $28/$32. The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20. Saturday 12/18 Sing We Noel, 4 and 7 p.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. Classical Uprising annual holiday concert, $5-$20, eventbrite.com. Casco Bay Tummlers, 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Klezmer music, free to $20, freeportartsandculture.org. Christmas With Renaissance Voices, 7:30 p.m., St Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland. 23-voice a cappella chorus with music from the ninth to 21st centuries, $15-$20, renaissancevoices.net. Ben Cosgrove with Kaiti Jones, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. #201, Portland. $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com. Lez Zeppelin, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $22-$70, statetheatreportland.com. Sunday 12/19 Rock My Soul Rockin’ Soulful Holiday Concert, 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. #201, Portland. $20, onelongfellowsquare.com. Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party, rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday, second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Irish Music Night, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Under the Covers, 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, 7 p.m. Dec. 23 and 24, Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $18.-$115.

Good Theater Presents: “Who’s Holiday,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21 through Jan. 2, St. Lawrence Arts, Munjoy Hill, Portland, $27-$34, stlawrencearts.org.

“HUMBUG! A Spirited Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22 at The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Set in the 1940s, a touring company of misfit performers get snowbound in a small town. $20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

Portland Ballet’s “A Victorian Nutcracker,” 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19, Westbrook Performing Arts Center; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $32-$76.

“‘Twas the Night Before … Burlesque!”, Vivid Motion Dance adults-only show, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, through Dec. 18, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20, vividmotion.org.

