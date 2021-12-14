KENNEBUNK

Pick up your last minute presents

An outdoor, Last Minute Shoppers craft fair will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The New School, located at 38 York St., Route 1.

The events will feature sales of crafts, brick oven pizza, and hot chocolate. Snow date is Sunday during the same hours.

Proceeds will benefit of The New School and Welcoming Immigrants Our New Neighbors (WIONN).

Museum’s annual Candlelight Stroll goes virtual

The Brick Store Museum’s annual Holiday Candlelight Stroll, which tells the stories of local immigrants in the 19th century through reenactors, will be held virtually this year.

The program occurs on two evenings: Saturday and Sunday, featuring vignettes of each family. Attendees can choose to take the virtual tour only, or purchase a take-out catered dinner reflecting menus from some of the historic families.

The program explores the stories and traditions of Kennebunk’s immigrant families in the 1930s. Virtual participants will meet six families, including the Tolchinskys of Russia, the Andersons of Sweden, the Drescigs of Italy, the Drakoulakos of Greece, the Brenners of Poland, and the Neithercuts of Scotland, all of whom immigrated to Kennebunk to work in the labor and mill industries.

Representatives (reenactors) from each family will share about their personal stories and holiday traditions. A take-out dinner catered and packaged by Wells’ For the Love of Food & Drink will be available for pick-up, with a choice of an Italian-themed, Greek-themed or vegetarian holiday meal to compliment the program. Cost is $5; the tour and dinner package is $35, with a discount for members.

For more details or to reserve tickets, go to brickstoremuseum.org.

WELLS

Library posts events for the week

Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Toddler Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and again at 1 p.m. Friday for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. The gathering will include a time for stories, songs, and movement, all followed by a craft.

• A Teen Game Tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday to try out new, competitive games – from board games to DS marathons and our Nintendo Switch.

• The library’s Holiday Party will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, featuring classic holiday music, crafts and participating in holiday-themed activities. Expect a special guest appearance by a holiday favorite, who will also be available for pictures.

• Lego and Rubik’s cube club meets at 3 p.m. Friday. Participants are invited to build master creations with Legos, provided by the library, or solve Rubik’s cubes, also on hand with instructions. All ages welcome.

• Conversational French language group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or re-learning French. This week the program is going to meet in person at the library.

• The Fiber Arts Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to do needlework projects – individual or group. All ages and levels of ability are encouraged to join the group for ideas, inspiration and lively conversation.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

PORTLAND

‘Master of Modern Vaudeville’ at Mayo Street Arts

Teacups, rat traps, and candelabras may seem like bizarre tools to accompany an artist in residence, but they’re the standard fare in Thom Wall’s bag of tricks.

Wall, an American juggler, who specializes in juggling disciplines from the past, will be in residence at Mayo Street Arts from Friday through Sunday for three events: an 8 a.m. performance and workshop Friday for East End Community School students and staff only; a public performance at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Street Arts, at 10 Mayo St. Tickets are $15: and a free “Learn to Juggle with Thom Wall” workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Space is limited for the latter and advance registration is recommended to attend.

Do some caroling in Deering Center

The Deering Center Neighborhood Association will is putting together a caroling event at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Join them for some singing and sharing merriment around the neighborhood. The route will be provided and lyrics will be updated to the DCNA’s webpage at deeringcenter.me/#/deering-center-caroling before the event.

Carolers will meet in front of Lincoln Middle School at 522 Stevens Ave for instruction and where to proceed.

BRUNSWICK

Drive-thru living Nativity returns

The annual Christmas pageant returns to St. John’s Catholic School, this year featuring a drive-thru live Nativity from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the school, located on 37 Pleasant St.

All are welcome to attend this special event, featuring 10 “stations” of the Nativity, using a designated traffic pattern, with cars entering the parking lot from Pleasant Street and exiting at Union Street.

A video is being put together for those who are not able to view the live Nativity via drive-by.

For more details, call the school at 725-5507.

SKOWHEGAN

Chamber of Commerce hosts networking event

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours event with Hight Family of Dealerships and Bigelow Brewing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 473 Bigelow Hill Road.

This will be an evening of networking, food and beverages, and door prizes.

CAMDEN

Virtual talk: ‘Will the West Survive?’

The Camden Conference and Belfast Free Library will co-sponsor the online talk “Will the West Survive?” with Seth Singleton at 6:30 p.m Tuesday for the online talk “Will the West Survive?”

This talk, detailing the changing and complicated roles in international relations, is free and open to all.

To register, use this link: https://bit.ly/3y2X8rF, or visit the Belfast Free Library events page.

For more information on the 35th anniversary Camden Conference topic “Europe: Challenged at Home and Abroad,” set for Feb. 25-27, 2022, go to camdenconference.org.

